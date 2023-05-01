CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - JPMorgan Chase has taken over First Republic Bank, the third mid-size bank to fail in the last two months.

JPMorgan is paying the FDIC $10.6 billion as part of a deal to take over the failed bank.

First Republic, with a large number of wealthy clients, began to teeter after depositors pulled more than $100 billion following the recent failures of SVB and Signature Bank.

"That's usually when the bank gets in trouble. That's a run on the bank, and when that happens that can usually lead to a failure," said Mark Gruskin, Associate Professor of Finance and Accounting with Penn State Lehigh Valley.

He says rising interest rates also played a major role: "A lot of the loans that had been issued were when interest rates were at rock bottom and those loans then lose value when interest rates go up."

There are fears it will happen again with more hikes on the horizon.

Tony Iannelli with the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce says while he is concerned for a few of the larger and regional banks, he feels the area's community banks are okay.

"I certainly know our smaller community banks are rock solid. I've talked to each and every one of them," Iannelli said. "Their concern is what it has done to banking in terms of confidence."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview Monday he believes "this part of the crisis is over," since "there are only so many banks that were offsides this way."

Economist Kamran Afshar believes otherwise: "The data that I'm looking at indicates that we're going to see quite a few more failing."

However, he doesn't believe the failures will match levels seen in 2008.

President Biden called the system "safe and sound."

"I've called on Congress to give regulators the tools to hold bank executives accountable, and I've called on regulators to strengthen regulations and supervision of large and regional banks," Biden said.

Afshar says there's no reason to be concerned, so long as each of your accounts is under the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit. That limit is per-bank, so use multiple if you have to.

All eyes will now be on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates another .25% on Wednesday.