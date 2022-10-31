ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Campaign messaging is everywhere, and to children, some of it can be stressful and startling. It sparks the question: how do you talk to your kids about politics?

"Those ads can be really scary," said Thespina Godshalk, the director of school-based behavioral health at the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

So can talking to children about politics, amid a heated midterm election season.

Rule one, according to Godshalk: be open and honest with your children, while of course, staying developmentally appropriate.

She says conversations can begin as young as kindergarten.

"At least, when we're talking to them at home, we know they're getting good and solid information from us," said Godshalk.

A starting point can be what values are important to you and in your home.

"As they get older, you're modifying that conversation a little bit, maybe engaging in specific topics," said Godshalk.

You can use current events to do so, breaking down the meaning behind the messages.

Some may wonder: what's the balance of sharing your beliefs and letting kids have their own?

"I think that we can model our values," said Godshalk. "As they're getting older, we're just supporting them to talk through, you know, what are you thinking? What are your values? How are you developing these concepts?"

Talking helps, as does pointing them in the right direction to find additional reliable information.

"As they're formulating, you know, those individual perspectives, we're also guiding them kind of on that journey," said Godshalk.

Keeping open communication is key, since just like it can for adults, politics can get overwhelming for the kiddos.

"Some of those things are just anxious thoughts, and when we're saying them, or we're talking about them out loud, it's easy to dispel them," said Godshalk.

Godshalk says if need be, consider limiting screen time, and utilizing healthy coping strategies.