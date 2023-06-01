ALLENTOWN, Pa. - How's the weather?

At the Allentown and Bethlehem farmers' markets, the answer depends on who you ask.

"This is really unusual," said Bethlehem Farmers' Market Manager Deb Martin. "We love it when it's a sunny day at the farmer's market. For our farmers, who grow things to bring to the market, the dry weather can be a bit of a problem."

Martin says the early spring warm weather got farmers off to a good start.

"Beautiful for us but not for the farm," said Lone Birch Micro Farm Co-Founder Eric Keim.

This past May marked the second driest on the books for the Lehigh Valley, and the dry spell has continued into June.

"You've seen fields of corn," added Martin. "It's very small right now. It needs water."

Some have made changes to keep up with Mother Nature's unpredictability.

"Last year, we had the drought and the farm suffered from that," explained Keim. "This year, we implemented drip irrigation throughout the farm. That has been working out tremendously for us."

Others say prices haven't been affected by the lack of rain yet; they're up for a different reason.

"Carolina is struggling to produce peaches because of the weather," stated Bedway's Fresh Fruits Manager Paul Bedway. "It's all over the country, really. There's a lot of weather affecting a lot of different places."

Take Georgia, where too much rain made problems for the green and yellow beans, which couldn't be picked.

"It held back our shipments to Pa. for about a week, almost," said Red Barn Producer Partner Richard Swartley. "We just didn't get green beans for a whole week."

If our lack of rain continues into the summer, producers say it could result in less product.

"Supply, demand," added Bedway. "If we have less stuff, the price for local stuff may be more than we anticipate."

It could also make gardeners' lives more difficult.

"If the soil is really dry, it makes it a lot harder to dig, and people have to be watering every day to keep things alive," said Martin.

People will also need to keep their eyes on the sky in hopes that it helps the ground.

"If we don't get rain to replenish the groundwater, people, who depend on wells for their water, are going to be in a bad situation," she added.

A sweet silver lining to our dry spell?

"Some, like even corn, gets a little sweeter with less water," explained Swartley. "Strawberries are definitely not affected by the water drought."

Bedway's message to people discouraged by a lack of growth due to the lack of rain?

"Don't get discouraged because the guys who do it professionally struggle with the same problems, and they grow acres and acres," he said.