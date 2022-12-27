Typically this time of year, news organizations unveil their list of the year's top stories. At 69 News, we asked our reporters to do something a little different. We asked them to pick a story that struck a nerve with them as they covered it, and tell you a bit about why the story mattered so much to them. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has more on how an emerging health concern inspired her to take action.

In all the years I have been reporting, there have only been a few stories that made me concerned for my safety. One was covering the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Another was a series on microplastics earlier this year.

It may seem like a stark contrast, but the reality is I may have been safer covering an earthquake than from the potential health impacts of microplastics, or fragments of plastic that range from the nearly invisible to the size of a sesame seed.

That's because plastic is all around us. We microwave our food in it, we drink from it. It's in our clothes and personal hygiene products.

It breaks down into tiny particles that float around our homes, or fibers that wash down the drain and into waterways.

But before this story, I didn't know any of this.

My "awakening," as it were, started after meeting with Faran Savitz, a zero waste advocate with Penn Environment.

We got video of him taking water samples from the Little Lehigh, as part of a larger study of Pennsylvania waterways.

"After 53 waterways, hundreds of samples taken, we found microplastics everywhere we looked," Savitz said.

We took things a step further, and gave Savitz water samples from from three Lehigh Valley homes, one of which came from my kitchen faucet. All three samples came back with micro plastic fibers, films, or fragments. It's unclear if they came from the water, plumbing or the collection process, but it was eye opening.

Even more startling was learning that scientists believe the average person ingests about a credit card's worth of plastic each week. I interviewed two of the world's leading researchers on the potential health impacts of ingesting those microplastics.

"It's a huge public health crisis that we are facing and we will be facing," said Dr. Karunthachalem, a microplastics researcher at the New York University School of Medicine.

Both confirmed that microplastics have been found in human blood, lungs, brains, even in placenta. Chemicals in some plastics have been linked to cancer, hormone disruption, obesity, fertility issues and diabetes.

All this information spurred me to purge my kitchen of plastic. You should have seen the look on my husband's face as the pile of plastic got higher and higher.

I replaced all of that plastic with glass or silicone items and downloaded a handy app called My Little Plastic Footprint to get a checklist of other ways to reduce my plastic consumption.

All this may sound extreme to some, but knowing what I know now, avoiding microplastics is just one of the ways I am trying to keep my family, and the planet, healthy.