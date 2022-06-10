ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the weather gets warmer, many people are itching to get outside, not only to enjoy some sun, but to boost their overall mood after a long winter.
And you don't have to go far. Gardening and proper landscaping around your house can be just enough to up your quality of life.
According to AARP, gardening increases your exposure to vitamin D, decreases your dementia risk, and helps boost those positive emotions. On top of that, the landscaping and where you place trees around your home, can also have major health and even financial benefits that you may never have thought of.
"They're going to give you a lot of shade and they're going to help you with some cooling costs," said Joshua Malik, CEO of Joshua Tree Experts. "A sound barrier from a roadway or highway, if you're in a development they can eliminate car light coming into your house."
Not only are you saving money, you're also creating a beautiful atmosphere that can actually improve your mental health.
"Nursing homes and stuff like that, they talk about how their residents like being outside and enjoying nature," Malik said.
Properly planting trees and plants can even up the value of your home by 30%, giving you pride in your property, and possible financial benefit in the future.
"It's going to be beneficial to you mindfully, and when you go to sell your house," Malik said.