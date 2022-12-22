HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country because of what forecasters are calling "a once in a generation winter storm."

But so far, the weather in our region isn't stopping people from flying out of Lehigh Valley International Airport.

As of noon Thursday, only one flight has been canceled out of LVIA, and that's because of snow in Chicago.

Several others have been delayed though.

"A lot of people are trying to go to those warmer destinations, hopefully. I don't know with this forecast what it means for those warmer destinations because it seems like cold is gripping everybody," said Colin Riccobon, with LVIA.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm is impacting nearly every state in the country.

While the Lehigh Valley is expecting mostly rain, then cold temperatures Friday, there's still a worry that the weather could impact flights.

"Very concerned. They might postpone that. Who knows what we'll see in like two hours," said Daisy Vetteacevedo, a traveler.

Lines haven't been too long to check in or at security, but because of the weather, you'll want to give yourself more time to get to the airport, and make sure you're keeping up with the weather conditions of your final destination.