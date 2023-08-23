ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tiffany Wright is setting up her classroom for the first time.

Wright and her husband Alvin are busy hanging up addition and subtraction tables for her first through third grade special education students at Mosser Elementary school.

"I am so proud to be here," said Wright.

Wright is one of 40 teachers and substitutes who got a special emergency permit to teach in the Allentown School District because of a nationwide teaching shortage.

"It is a tremendous help, because not all of our positions we have fully qualified applicants," said William Seng, Executive Director of Human Resources for the Allentown School District, "but we have motivated individuals who are looking to get into education."

So what's behind the nationwide shortage?

The National Education Association says it's a couple of things, including burnout from the pandemic, concerns about safety, and compensation.

How does Pennsylvania stack up when it comes to compensation? The NEA ranks the Keystone State at number 11 for how it pays its teachers, with an annual starting salary of around $47,000 a year.

A study by the website Scholaroo ranks Pennsylvania 22nd in terms of the national teacher shortage, estimating that for every 1000 students there are 71 teachers.

Many states are utilizing emergency permits to address the shortage and bolster that ratio.

ASD officials say in order to get a permit, you must have a bachelor's degree and enroll in a teaching certification program. Wright is part of an accelerated teaching program at Lehigh University. ASD says in some cases, tuition reimbursement is available.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education issued 22,827 emergency permits. Allentown received 212 of those permits, Bethlehem had 16, and Easton finished out the year with 82. Data for the 2022-2023 is not available.

But Easton and Bethlehem say they both have four teachers with permits joining their staff this semester.

Earlier this month, the Allentown School District welcomed 125 new teachers, but it still has roughly 90 positions open or in the process of being filled.

Wright says she is looking forward to the first day of school.

"I'd like to think I am making a difference," said Wright. "I don't know how grandiose it is, but I think one child at a time if I could make a difference in one child's life, I have done something."

If you're interested in applying for a permit and becoming a teacher in Allentown, email humanresources@allentownsd.org.