BENSALEM, Pa. - How much do endorsements in political campaigns matter?

"Campaigns act on the assumption that they do matter quite a bit," said Dr. David Barrett, a political science professor at Villanova University. "The evidence based on what political scientists have studied shows that the in most cases they matter very little, if at all."

"It depends on the election," said Dr. Glenn Ricketts, a political science professor at Raritan Valley Community College. "It depends on the candidate."​

"At best, they only make a marginal difference," said Dr. John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College. "There are few exceptions."

Still, you see these seals of approval everywhere.

In PA's First Congressional district, incumbent Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has dedicated his whole campaign's Twitter feed to them, only posting about endorsements, for the last month.

"His principal campaign is based on being bipartisan and able to work across party lines, so he wants a broad range," said Dr. Kincaid.

Veteran and Democratic candidate Ashley Ehasz just secured the Philadelphia Inquirer's support.

"This is the first time a challenger candidate has been endorsed by the Inquirer over him," said Ehasz. "Getting an Inquirer endorsement or a Planned Parenthood endorsement signals to voters that hey, this is someone that matches the values of the district."

Many political experts agree whether it's another politician, group, publication or celebrity, endorsements could mean the most in close races, when voters may be on the fence or may not know a lot about who's on the ballot.

"Police Organizations when they do an endorsement and they do a message based on, for example, crime rates...it's fair to say that that can have some impact," said Dr. Barrett.

Among endorsers, there's also this mindset, "if endorse a candidate, and the candidate wins, they're in a position to ask for some favors," said Dr. Ricketts.

69 News reached out to Fitzpatrick's campaign and did not receive a response at the time of this report.