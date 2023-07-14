ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cracks of the bat and bangs for your buck: Coca-Cola Park in Allentown promises both.
"Since day one, it's about making sure the ballpark is for everybody for all classes, all abilities," said President and General Manager Kurt Landes.
A new list published by Minor League Baseball proves that a Pigs game is affordable, too, at least when compared to other ballparks like it.
It's number five on the list of Triple A stadiums and 22nd out of 120 minor league teams.
"We always think about it," Zane Writer of White Haven. "We're in the middle of doing stuff with our house and property and stuff, so to find an affordable venue to go to for a family of four is pretty nice."
Hot dogs, cold drinks, and a local team: Fans say an IronPigs game is affordable and close to home and that their dollar stretches more there than at concerts and amusement parks.
"It's easier coming here than it is going down to Philly," said Al Williams of Bethlehem.
"The food is even more expensive there and parking," said Daliah Shupp of Slatington.
"We're always looking for fun stuff to do with the kids, and it's nice to be able to come out and have an activity that's relatively affordable, so it's great," said Mary Kay Writer of White Haven.
So what is the average cost for a family of four?
We asked fans.
"$15 a ticket, so you're looking at 60 bucks," responded Williams. "$25 for food, so like $85?"
"I would assume around 75, 80 bucks," responded Zane Writer.
The grand total for a family of four - this includes two adult and two kid tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas and one parking space: $73.80.
"Almost every other Triple A Minor League Baseball team, they're charging $95, $100, up to $130 for a family of four," added Landes. "Almost twice as much as we charge to come in. Keeping it affordable, accessible, family friendly. We want to be the Valley's hometown team."
Landes says it's about running a good business. If prices are low, he says, fans will come. Fan support, Landes alleges, leads to business support - billboards being bought, fireworks being sponsored - and that allows the organization to keep prices low.
"We didn't raise the prices for hot dogs until two years ago," added Landes. "For the first 14 years of our existence, the hot dog was $2, which is amazing. In fact, the hot dog, specifically out of 120 minor league teams, there's only five teams that have a hot dog more affordable than the IronPigs."
For fans, the hot dogs are a must.
"For the kids, it's all they talked about on the way here," added Mary Kay Writer.
"Got to have it," said Williams.