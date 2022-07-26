HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors advanced the township's community pool project Tuesday night.
The Northampton County township's supervisors authorized BKP Architects to advertise bid specifications for the project.
Township Manager John J. Finnigan Jr. noted Tuesday night that the board had asked BKP Architects to go back to the estimator and "ask for new numbers related to cost" due to labor, fuel and supply chain issues, resulting in higher than expected prices.
Finnigan noted two issues were driving the cost increases: pricing of site work, and conservation district and Department of Environmental Protection requirements.
BKP's bid package should be available by Aug. 5.
"The only way we're going to know is if we get this bid package out now with the goal of possibly having some of the pool season next year available," Supervisor Susan Lawless said.
"But there are a lot of hoops," she continued. "One is we got to get a bid with money we feel we can spend. Then it's going to be supply chain issues. We are pushing at this point, and the only way we can do that is to get this out and see what happens."
Other news
In other business, the legislative body approved two resolutions seeking grants.
The first requests $51,458 with the Commonwealth Financing Authority from the local share account of Lehigh and Northampton counties. The money will be utilized for an asphalt roller.
The second seeks $19,100 from the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development to pay for a new forklift.
In other news, supervisors granted four separate extensions for project improvements.
In the first, the board granted pet food company Freshpet a 90-day extension until Sept. 1 to complete improvements at a pre-treatment sewage plant.
The second involves improvements for a land development plan at Hanover Senior Living, located at 4700 Bath Pike. Supervisors granted Hanover until Nov. 4 for the company to finish them.
The third project, involving a Dunkin' at 4098 Bath Pike, received a 90-day extension to Nov. 18.
The final project involved the building expansion for the Hindu Temple Society, located at 4200 Airport Road. That extension was granted until Oct. 10.
Hanover Township entered into a deal with Good Times Amusements LLC for the company to provide rides, shows and concession between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10 at the community center grounds.