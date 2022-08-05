EASTON, Pa. - The nationwide shortage of teachers continues to cause strain on those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"They're often taking on extra students and working through their planning times," said Chris Lilienthal, the assistant director of communications at the PA State Education Association.

"The increase in class sizes and, also, teachers teaching in subjects that they are really maybe uncomfortable with," said Montclair State University Educational Leadership Professor Carlos R. McCray.

Earlier this week, New Jersey's state Board of Education considered changes to, in a way, make it easier to become a teacher, yet maintain quality education.

"These chapters address a variety of regulatory issues and regulations for educations and administrators," said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, the acting commissioner at the New Jersey Department of Education.

Education officials are considering alternatives to the basic skills exam, including a 3.0 GPA or higher, or a certain score on standardized tests. They're also looking at additional mentoring for new teachers and more individualized professional development.

"I would love to hear from folks and what they think about these proposed changes and how it's going to impact their day-to-day operations," Dr. Joseph Ricca, a member of the New Jersey Board of Education, said at the meeting.

The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation tells us, while the situation is tough all around the country, "New Jersey's approach reflects the very best practices," noting its collaboration with stakeholders.

In Pennsylvania, the state recently started recognizing teacher certifications from other states, so people don't have to redo the process if they relocate.

"The areas where there are the largest or most difficult to fill tend to be in the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and math, as well as special education teachers," said Lilienthal.

The new budget increased funding for public schools.

"While pay is an important issue, it is not the only issue," said Lilienthal. "We really need to be looking at the support that we provide."

McCray notes making a good impression on student teachers is key.

"They're hearing stories and anecdotes about maybe lack of resources or, you know, work-life balance," said McCray.

He says districts have been successful in recruiting people from other fields ready to make a career change.

"The research has indicated that they actually make really good teachers," said McCray. "It's a wonderful profession. It's an honorable profession. It's a profession where you get to help people."