ALLENTOWN, Pa. - COVID hospitalizations across Pennsylvania are up about 65% from their July 20 low, according to the CDC. Some areas like Bucks County have seen more than a 100% increase in the last 14 days, while the Lehigh Valley has fared better.

The rise doesn't have experts panicked, though they're stressing extra steps need to be taken to protect the most vulnerable. That group of course includes residents at nursing homes.

There’s a direct correlation between COVID cases in the community and those in nursing homes, says the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.

"By the middle of August, we saw just over 300 new resident COVID 19 cases in nursing homes across Pennsylvania," said Zach Shamburg, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. "That's about where we were with new cases at the beginning of April."

St. Luke's University Health Network tells us our area is seeing a 20% uptick in COVID hospitalizations over the last couple of weeks, but notes, that's still less than half of what we saw a year ago and a fraction of what was there two years ago.

At Gracedale Nursing Home, "we do not have any residents that are testing positive for COVID," said Jennifer Stewart, the facility's administrator.

The Northampton County facility is among those taking a stricter approach.

"We continue to monitor our residents and staff daily. We quarantine to a private room or onto our specialized negative air pressure room," said Stewart. "We were one of the last ones to get rid of our face masks. We do not have a face mask now as a requirement. However, that could change at any time, given the complexity with COVID."

The state health department tells 69 News over the summer, it gave long-term care facilities a 70-plus page toolkit on prevention and response.

It continues to push what's called the LTC RISE (Long-Term Care Resiliency, Infrastructure Supports, and Empowerment) initiative, which offers coaching and resources.

"They need to have a very aggressive testing program….early diagnosis is key. Secondly, you would want to keep those individuals separated," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs and an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network.

In many ways, nursing homes are deciding their own protocols based on what they're experiencing; that's an approach St. Luke's agrees with. The network is planning a discussion with local facilities to share guidance.

"This is a very flexible situation, and that advice is always subject to change, as we get more and more information," said Dr. Jahre.

"As far as what providers are doing, infection control protocols are still in place, we may see masks to mitigate a spread of illness. We may see visitors being asked to wear masks. We may see heightened sanitation protocols or those sorts of safety safeguards or protocols coming back into place to make sure that we keep our residents safe," said Shamburg.

The state Department of Health recommends Pennsylvanians stay up-to-date with vaccinations and keep up fundamental health and hygiene practices.

One thing just about everyone agrees on: "If you're sick, stay home…to make sure that we keep any kind of illness out of our long-term care facilities," added Shamburg.

"Are we concerned about COVID currently having an uptick in cases? The answer is yes. Should we be totally alarmed by it? The answer is no," said Dr. Jahre.