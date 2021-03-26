BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Locally-based Just Born is one of the many businesses impacted by the pandemic.
It closed its doors last March and reopened a few months later, but it had to make some difficult decisions regarding production.
Now, more than a year after it shut down, it's ramping things back up.
The Bethlehem company wanted to focus on gearing up for "overwhelming demand" for Peeps during Easter, while producing its other candies too.
As Easter is a little more than a week away, candy sales are expected to surge, and Just Born says they're ready.
"Peeps are back and they are better than ever," said Caitlin Serbian, seasonal brand manager.
It was this time last year when the Just Born factory closed its doors for 6 weeks.
It reopened in May, though the company had to rethink what production would look like.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to not produce Halloween or Christmas Peeps, but we wanted to make sure this Easter we had all the Peeps our fans were looking for," Serbian said.
A 9-month hiatus disrupted the Peeps global supply chain, but the company is ramping things up right before Easter.
"We found a lot of collabs are doing great, and we wanted to make some news this year with some exciting new flavors," Serbian said.
You'll find Hot Tamales cinnamon-flavored Chicks now on the shelves, and even Froot Loops-flavored Peeps pops.
The company also just announced a partnership with Pepsi that's rolling out a marshmallow-flavored cola that fans can only win through social media.
While the pandemic hit 2020's Easter unexpectedly hard for many, the locally-based treat is helping make this year's holiday a little sweeter.
The company also says that as CDC guidelines continue to change and update, they'll continue to make necessary changes within the factory regarding production and rollouts.