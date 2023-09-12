Nearly 150,000 auto workers are just days away from a potential strike, as negotiations continue between the United Auto Workers Union and Detroit's Big Three: GM, Ford, and Stellantis.

A prolonged strike could end up raising vehicle prices, yet again, after we've seen prices drop over the last year.

"It's going to affect everything," said Eric Watson, Director of Operations at Allentown Kia. "No matter what you're going to do. Whether you're trading or trying to purchase, it's just going to have an effect. Just like everything else we've been through."

J.D. Power estimates prices to rise around 2% if the strike lasts about two weeks.

Watson says it will also drive-up prices further in the used car market: "Especially if you have a truck, SUV, things of that nature, which have been in limited supply over the last year or two."

Arguing that workers' pay hasn't kept up with inflation, UAW is pushing for at least a 40% pay raise over four years with cost-of-living adjustments, as well as the return of their original pension plan, retiree health care, and more.

On Monday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said that some progress had been made in negotiations.

"In the last decade, these companies made a quarter of a trillion dollars in profit. In the last six months alone, they made $21 billion in profit. In the last four years, the price of cars went up 30%. CEO pay went up 40%," Fain said.

One analysis finds a 10-day strike at all three would cost the U.S. economy more than $5 billion.

"If it goes on too long, even a week or two, the effect could be felt for months," Watson said.

The automakers and the union have until midnight on Thursday to come to an agreement.