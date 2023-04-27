U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - "We have staff members who work directly with the pantries to help support them in getting food out to their neighbors in need," said Katy Hunter, Program Administrator for the Seed Farm in Upper Milford Township.

When it comes to getting food to our neighbors, Second Harvest Food Bank strives to make that happen.

"We try to meet people where they are," said Hunter.

And it's not always just non-perishable food items. The food bank even utilizes local farms, like the Seed Farm, to help bring healthy foods into the homes of those who need it most.

"It's amazing to get to see a distribution happening where families have access to really good fresh produce. Vegetables, herbs, fruit, and there are families coming in and the kids are excited," Hunter said.

Things like tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, and peppers are planted at the farm, then taken to the Second Harvest Food Bank and distributed by food pantries across the Valley.

This is just one of the ways the food bank gets their food. There's also things like the WFMZ Food Truck Food Drive at Dorney Park.

Last year enough food was collected for 42,000 meals.

So whether it's food drives, or fresh produce right from the farm, the goal is to make sure no neighbor goes hungry.

If you want to help benefit Second Harvest Food Bank, you can head to the WFMZ Food Truck Food Drive this Saturday at Dorney Park. It'll be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.