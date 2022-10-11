ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department says every ambulance in the city, and mutual aid from several surrounding towns, all rushed to Happy Smile Learning Center when the carbon monoxide leak was reported. Given the ongoing shortage of EMS workers, it raised the question: what would happen if those crews were needed for another emergency?

All four ambulances from Allentown were called to the daycare.

"Cetronia, Northampton, Macungie, Upper Saucon," Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher said, listing some of the other agencies that provided mutual aid.

He tells us the list goes on, also including Emmaus, Northampton Regional, Lower Saucon and Bethlehem.

"For EMS, this is definitely an all-hands event," said Christopher.

Christopher says the response to the carbon monoxide leak went smoothly among the more than 50 fire, police and EMS workers at the scene.

But the massive response brought attention to the shortage of EMS workers, since if any of those crews were needed elsewhere at the same time, there would likely be delays.

"Other resources have to fill those resources to take the daily calls," said Donald DeReamus, QA manager and government relations liaison at Suburban EMS and a legislative committee chair and board member at the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania.

As Lehigh Valley ambulances made multiple trips to different hospitals, the state House Republican Policy Committee was holding a discussion on the EMS crisis.

"This is a local, state, and national issue," said DeReamus.

Monday, Suburban EMS told Palmer Township supervisors the emergency medical services system is broken.

"We're losing money on every 911 call," said DeReamus. "It's not uncommon for EMS providers to work multiple jobs to make a living, we're never up to full staff."

DeReamus says thirty years ago, there were 20 ambulance companies in Northampton County. Now there are seven.

The fight for funding continues to ensure quality service continues.

"Currently, we are funded through insurance reimbursement," said DeReamus. "Those reimbursements are below costs of what it actually costs to provide the service."

Suburban EMS says not a day goes by when local departments aren't called to help another because they're so taxed for coverage.