NAZARETH, Pa. - The federal vaccine mandate for health care workers kicked in in about half of the states Thursday, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It impacts those who work for hospitals, doctors' offices, home health agencies and senior living facilities.
Northampton County said Gracedale Nursing Home couldn't provide us with any current vaccination data since it said its staff was spending Thursday compiling it. County officials said to check back Friday.
The latest federal data is from January 16: it reported 83.5% of Gracedale's staff as fully vaccinated. It also showed that at that point statewide, just over 82% of nursing home workers had their shots.
It's unclear how many people have rushed to get them last minute, who is unwilling, or who has an exemption.
"If a nursing home is at least 80% vaccinated or their workforce is at least 80% vaccinated, and they have a plan to reach 100% vaccination in the next 60 days, this mandate can be delayed for them for two months so that they can achieve that 100%," said Zach Shamberg, the President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
The Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which is an advocacy organization representing nursing homes and the seniors they serve, says most of its members fall into that group with that extra extension. So, it's too early to tell exactly how many nursing home workers Pennsylvania will lose amid a workforce shortage.
"If even one worker is forced away from their position, that could be detrimental to the care that our providers hope to provide their community and the vulnerable seniors," said Shamberg.
In Lehigh County, Cedarbrook is one of the largest nursing homes in the state. The administrator says excluding staff who've received exemptions, the facility is hitting a 90% vaccination rate. It'll keep running its own vaccine clinics weekly as part of its plan to achieve 100% compliance.
While Cedarbrook hasn't terminated any employees yet, it has lost a few county employees and several contracted employees because of the requirement.
"Providers throughout the state and really throughout the country are trying to navigate how to keep residents and staff safe with the vaccine, but also balancing, combating that workforce shortage," said Shamburg.
Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's both say this deadline doesn't really impact them, since they had their own mandates in effect before, and those seeking exemptions have already done so.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania sent WFMZ a statement saying in part, "HAP encourages all eligible Pennsylvanians—and especially health care workers on the front lines of caring for patients—to get vaccinated...HAP is committed to continue working with our members across the state to help them navigate implementation of the federal vaccine mandate so they can both protect their patients, staff, and communities and ensure they have the workforce they need to continue to provide high-quality care for patients."