EASTON, Pa. -Inflation and rising housing costs have made it even more difficult for families facing homelessness to find a permanent spot. Throw the holidays into that mix and it can make it a very hard month. Organizations like Third Street Alliance for Women and Children are carrying many through.
"My kids got everything they asked for and more," said Shanice Gray of Easton.
Gray is talking about her family's Christmas last year at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children.
Fast forward to now, they'll be setting up their own tree, soon. They have a permanent home and she's in nursing school.
"I graduate in June," said Gray. "It was like my stepping stone that I needed, like the little push, and now I'm just flying."'
She's flying because of the Easton shelter and its programs.
"It can become overwhelming," said Zenayda Alicea, the homeless services director at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children. "We try to kind of lighten their load by saying, 'how can we help you during this time?"
The helping hands come from both inside and outside of the shelter's walls.
Each year during the holidays, Third Street Alliance puts wish lists on its website.
Since the nonprofit partners with churches and the Salvation Army to ensure children get presents, the lists instead include gift cards for families to use once they have homes. They're then distributed to moms like Gray all year long.
"She was able to set up her bathroom, her kitchen with a few items," said Alicea.
Come Christmas Day, the 15 families at Third Street Alliance will receive a coat and a meal from Project Hope of Easton.
The extra trying times of some families are balanced out by the extra generosity of others during the giving season.
"It helped me basically tie up my bootstraps and get it together for my kids," said Gray. "It showed me that I'm strong and I can do what I put my mind toward."
You can also donate right through Amazon by going to smile.amazon.com and choosing Third Street Alliance as your charity.