EASTON, Pa. - Many were celebrating when they saw rain falling from the sky Monday, since it's been the area's driest summer since 1999. As you're looking up, you may notice some leaves have fallen or started to change colors, seemingly early.

Trees of course look different depending on where you are, the type of tree, and even the genetic makeup of the tree. Experts say because of this incredibly dry season, we're going to need to see several factors align to get those gorgeous fall leaves.

Down on the ground, you might notice some dead, brown leaves. Up in the branches, others are turning yellow and red, earlier than usual, like in the Poconos.

"An extended dry season usually means they will turn faster," said Chris Barrett, the president and CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. "The season will be shorter."

"With the dry weather and there not being enough moisture in the root system and the surplus, that's what's needed within the leaves to have the carbohydrates for the sugars, which causes a whole interaction of the chemicals to produce all of those fall colors," said Rob Christopher, Easton's city forester.

Christopher dug 69 News small holes in three different areas of Scott Park: a landscape bed, the lawn, and under a tree canopy. This latest rainfall somewhat got through to two of those spots, but barely touched another, showing how much more is needed to make a difference for those big, beautiful trees.

"The bulk of tree roots are within the first 24 inches of the soil, so that whole area really needs to be soaked," said Christopher.

Experts say there is hope this foliage season will be okay; the recipe for a colorful fall includes crisp, cold nights, low sunlight, little wind, and of course, more rain.

"It usually peaks somewhere in the middle of October," said Barrett. "On our website, we have predictors that we update every Thursday."

The foliage season is something countless businesses in the Poconos depend on, as it has a nearly $1 billion economic impact on the area.

"The season is becoming more and more popular every year," said Barrett. "Hopefully if we get normal precipitation leading up to it, we'll have somewhat of a normal season."

The forester says trees drop their leaves as a defense mechanism, so they don't have to sustain them.