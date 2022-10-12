We're hearing from people pushing for change in the wake of a carbon monoxide leak at an Allentown daycare, that sent 28 children and four adults to the hospital.

Advocates said it takes common sense and better laws to protect children and the people that care for them. We spoke with a mother named Nikki Zellner, who said her children went through an eerily similar experience at a daycare in Virginia Beach just two years ago. Like in Allentown, her kids' daycare did not have carbon monoxide detectors. Zellner watched the coverage in horror, remembering her own experience in 2020.

"At my particular event, over 80 people were evacuated from the structure, five to 10 people were hospitalized, and they had been exposed to carbon monoxide for over six hours," said Zellner.

Zellner learned there was no law requiring the daycare to have CO detectors installed, so she fought to change that.

"We started with a Change.org petition, had 5,000 signatures within a month, then we took that to the legislators, and then every time it came up for a vote in the House or Senate, I would email everyone on the voting committee," said Zellner.

Thanks in part to her efforts, a law was passed in 2021 requiring detectors in schools and daycares in Virginia. She's encouraging parents in Pennsylvania to speak up as well, because a similar bill, SB 129, is sitting in the House Health Committee right now.

But even without a law, an HVAC professional we spoke with said it's important to protect yourself.

"Carbon monoxide, you can't smell. It's just there," said Thomas Grello, who used to run Tru Comfort Heating and Air before he sold the business in 2019.

Grello said CO can come from any gas appliance in a house.

"Your kitchen stove gives off CO when you're cooking. Your gas furnace, gas boiler, water heater all give off a given amount of CO," said Grello.

That CO is released out of the house through ventilation, but it can get clogged.

"A bird could build a nest over the summer, and the first time you use it for the winter, you're putting out CO into the building," said Grello.

That's why he says it's important to have CO detectors installed. The good news is they are easy to find and cheap. We did a quick search on Amazon and found several plug-in models for under $20.

Zellner said it's a necessary investment.

"It's a life safety issue, and we need to start treating it as such," said Zellner.

Zellner has a website with more tips for parents and advocates called CO Safe Schools.

Even though Pennsylvania doesn't require detectors, Allentown has an ordinance that takes effect on Oct. 27 requiring all daycares and schools to have those detectors installed. Allentown said there are 161 daycares within city limits, and it plans to make sure all of them have detectors after that deadline.