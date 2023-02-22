ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We all know the saying, "April showers bring May flowers," but you might notice some are blooming already.

"We're still in winter, in a biological perspective, so we're seeing this artificial acceleration of flowering," says Dr. Richard Niesenbaum, a professor at Muhlenberg College.

He says typically flowers, like ones that are grown from bulbs, tend to bloom in early April.

What we're seeing right now, is not normal, and we can thank our abnormally warm winter. But, Dr. Niesenbaum says it might not last for long.

"The problem is, when we get a burst of cold, which is more than likely, in fact the weather is calling for that, those flowers will disappear."

He says, disappear until next year, and that will have a trickle-down effect. Species that thrive on pollen like bees aren't out yet. When they do come, if the majority of their pollen source will be gone already they won't get the nutrients they need and they won't be able to cross pollinate.

Dr. Niesenbaum says, "That creates other problems for other plants further down the line, because if they don't make it to pollinate those plants, they will have less fruits and less production."

He says a number of trees don't rely on pollen, but some are starting to bud early. That can also lead to problems.

"We could see some frost damage to those trees, I don't know that'll kill them, but we can lose some branches or lose leaves or flowering," according to Dr. Niesenbaum.

Although not as severe as what we're seeing this year, Dr. Niesenbaum says early budding is a trend that he's been seeing and studying for years now.