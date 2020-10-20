Thousands and thousands of Pennsylvanians have already voted by mail, and that means thousands and thousands of double-enveloped ballots that can't be counted until November 3. How on earth will they all be opened in a timely manner?
Meet the IM-306 Letter Opener. Paul Tipa with Document Systems LTD calls it the Cadillac of mail openers.
"When the primaries hit I started getting orders for these letter openers because some of these counties got 60 to 70 thousand ballots in," Tipa said.
And with mail-in ballots expected to go through the roof this election, county voter offices knew they needed to up their letter opening game. So Tipa says sales are booming. He says Berks County was the first to buy the machine and surrounding counties followed. Lehigh County has purchased two.
It doesn't just open letters at record speed. It safely opens them, so no one's ballot will be damaged.
"What's unique about these letter openers is they don't use a blade, just a milling system that sort of chips away the very edge of the envelope, so it never cuts the contents of the envelope," Tipa said.
The Cadillac of letter openers doesn't come cheap. They cost $20,000 to $30,000. But, time is money, and one machine can open 40,000 envelopes in an hour.
"Easily they'll be able to get those ballots open in one day. Hopefully," Tipa said.
So the main focus can be getting the ballots properly counted, and on time.