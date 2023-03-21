ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the fall of SVB, Signature Bank, and others overseas, you may be wondering: should I be worried?

"I would tell your viewers don't panic," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.

Bloss says the first thing you want to do is make sure your bank is FDIC insured.

"You can go to the FDIC website to check to see if your bank is insured. Most of the banks here in the Lehigh Valley, all those we have relationships with here as a firm in addition with our clients, they're insured," Bloss said.

The FDIC insures deposits of up $250,000 for single accounts, or $500,000 for joint accounts, per bank.

Bloss says you also want to diversify your banking, even if you're under the insurance limit.

"You should have a relationship with two separate banks, right? In case you get interrupted from one bank failure. You have access to funds immediately at the other bank," Bloss said. "It's not a bad idea for example to go to a brick and mortar bank where most of us have a relationship but also it's easy to open something online."

Especially if you're a small business owner.

"When you look at that SVB situation, the side story to all that was the small businesses that got interrupted. Employees didn't receive their paychecks. Vendors that weren't receiving their bill payments," Bloss said.

Keep in mind - credit unions have their own type of insurance through the National Credit Union Administration.

And although you may be tempted to take all your money out and stash your cash, it's probably not a good idea.

"Good luck insuring that, right?" Bloss said.