ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Tuesday is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year: Amazon Prime Day.
That means thousands of people in our area will be having items shipped, but criminals may be looking for those packages on your front porch.
We spoke with Alma Damian, who owns Dynamic Appliance and Multiservices in Allentown. She said she's had several friends have packages stolen recently.
"I don't know what's going on. We are seeing, from 2020 on, more thefts. I don't know if it was the pandemic, people are going through hard times, whatever the case may be," said Damian.
Damian is right.
Year over year, the City of Bethlehem has seen 85 more thefts, an increase of about 25%. In Allentown there have been 336 more thefts, an increase of more than 50%, according to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System. That's why Damian said she's using her business to help.
"Once we found a bigger space, we figured why not do UPS? Why not be a safe location for our community? We have a lot of neighbors," said Damian.
A safe location where anyone can have their package delivered and held safely for up to a week. It's a service that's becoming more common, with Amazon also offering its Hub lockers at several places around Allentown. Police Chief Charles Roca said unfortunately it's becoming more necessary.
"You should be able to leave a parcel on your doorstep. Unfortunately, there are individuals who are choosing to engage in this type of crime, which I think is unacceptable," said Chief Roca.
Chief Roca said his department is investigating crimes like that, but there are ways people can be proactive in protecting themselves.
"They can request notification of the deliveries by way of phone or email. Additionally, something that I also do is require a signature on the delivery to ensure that the packages are never left unattended," said Chief Roca.
Small steps that can make a big difference in making sure deliveries get where they're supposed to go.
"That's one of our biggest goals, to make sure that the community knows that they can count on us to just feel a little safer when they're ordering anything online," said Damian.
Chief Roca also said it's not a bad idea to invest in a doorbell camera, because it gives you the chance of catching a thief in the act and providing police with the evidence.