ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As we're dealing with another COVID surge and the holidays at the same time, safety is top of mind.
"There's a lot of concerns over the coronavirus and the spread of coronavirus, especially in the workplace. So employers should have those conversations with employees," said Matthew Bierman, the assistant area director for the Allentown OSHA office.
OSHA has put out a series of recommendations to make sure employees stay safe this holiday season.
"OSHA encourages the use of social distancing where appropriate along with utilization of face coverings and surgical masks as needed, as well as sanitation and cleaning of the workplace, and maintaining a facility's ventilation system," Bierman said.
As for those planning on attending holiday gatherings soon: "The answer is yes you can, if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you've gotten your booster shot," President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
But some health experts are more cautious.
"You're considered to be safe but that safe has to have quotation marks around it because we do know there are breakthroughs," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president for medical and academic affairs for St. Luke's.
"Our own observation is that if you're not triple vaccinated right now you have a higher sense of vulnerability and breakthrough. That doesn't mean you're going to have a severe infection."
And there are added steps you can take.
"So if you can actually have somewhat of a self isolation for a period of time beforehand, so much the better. The other added level of safety is you can do a rapid test the day you're actually attending," Jahre said.
If around young children, elderly people, or immunocompromised people you still want to take extra care. If you're an employer who wants to implement new safety measures be sure to check out OSHA's website.