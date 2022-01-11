ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Your heating bill is likely reflecting the freezing cold temperatures.
PPL says there are some quick tips that will help you save money.
"One of the easiest is to make sure during the day to have your blinds open and let the sun's natural warmth come into your house and then at night make sure you close so the heat doesn't escape," said PPL Regional Affairs Director Jane George.
She also suggests turning down your thermostat. For every degree you lower it, she says you'll save 1 percent on your energy bill.
"From a safety standpoint don't try to supplement your heat by opening your oven doors or things like that," said Joseph Swope, manager of media relations with UGI Utilities.
Swope suggests taking advantage of a professional audit, where a contractor inspects your home from top to bottom.
"They will go through your home looking for air leaks, looking for the efficiency of your equipment, looking where in your home could be made more energy efficient through insulation and things like that," Swope said.
PPL provides a similar option done either virtually or in person.
Both UGI and PPL say there are many other money saving options for those struggling to pay their bills.
"Depending on income the homeowner may qualify to have a number of energy efficiency improvements done at no cost," Swope said.
"We have Operation Help at PPL which is a donation-supported program from PPL electric utility employees and customers to help individuals who are having difficulty with their bills," George said.
Both companies also say there are plenty more options to choose from.
Call your electric or gas company to find out what works best for you.