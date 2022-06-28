4th of July

Lehigh Valley 

-Independence Day Celebration 

The Sayre Mansion, Bethlehem  

Mon, Jul 4 5-9 p.m.  

Food and live entertainment followed by a viewing of the firework show over the SteelStacks. 

https://allevents.in/bethlehem/brie?ref=eventlist-also-sugg 

-FWTM rocks the Catasauqua Fireworks 

Alumni Field Catasauqua High, Catasauqua 

Sat, Jul 2 from 7-9 p.m. 

A performance by "Flirtin with the Mob" followed by a firework show. 

https://happeningnext.com/event/fwtm-rocks-the-catasauqua-fireworks-eid3a08htceje 

-July 4 neighborhood event 

Hackett Park, Easton 

Mon, Jul 4 12-3 p.m.  

Park gathering with neighborhood companies. 

https://www.unation.com/event/10879538 

-Firecracker 4 mile run and walk 

Fairview Park, Easton 

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Mon Jul 4. 

4-mile run begins at 8 a.m. immediately followed by 4-mile walk. The run for kids will take place at 9:30 a.m. 

https://www.gv-ymca.org/eventshttps://www.gv-ymca.org/events/2020/07/04/98/easton-ymca-firecracker-four-mile-run-and-walk-part-of-the-run-the-valley-race-series.html 

-Fourth of July celebration 

Dorney Park and Wildwood Kingdom, Allentown 

Fireworks Mon, Jul 4 9:30 p.m. 

https://www.dorneypark.com/events/july-4th-celebration 

Allentown Band Independence Day concert 

Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks 

Mon, Jul 4, 7:30 p.m. 

Free admission 

http://www.levittsteelstacks.org/event/12153/the-allentown-band/ 

-Coca-Cola Park "Great American Blast" 

Coca-Cola Park, Allentown 

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs are set to face the Rochester Red wings on Sat. Jul 2 at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.  

For the first time ever at Great American Blast, the fireworks will be shot off from inside Coca-Cola Park 

https://www.milb.com/lehigh-valley/events 

-Allentown Celebrates Independence 

J Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown 

5-10 p.m. Mon, Jul 4. 

Active-duty military and veterans at Allentown’s Independence Day Celebration. Live performances, vendors, family-friendly games and fireworks can be enjoyed by guests at this free event.  

https://www.allentownpa.gov/Home/Special-Events/Calendar-of-Events/ModuleID/4742/ItemID/28919/mctl/EventDetails 

Berks County 

-July 4th fireworks express 

Colebrookdale Railroad, Boyertown 

Departure at 7 p.m. on Mon Jul 4 from Colebrookdale Railroad Boyertown stop.  

Passengers will ride the train to Pottstown for the firework show in Pottstown's Memorial Park.  

https://www.colebrookdalerailroad.com/excursions/railroad-excursions/july-4th-fireworks-limited/ 

-Sensory-friendly fireworks 

The Neag Planetarium at the Reading Public Museum, Reading  

5:30 and 7 p.m. Tues, July 5 

This indoor display will feature graphics and  patriotic music in the Planetarium dome.  

https://www.readingpublicmuseum.org/sensory-friendly-fireworks 

 Poconos and Coal Region 

-Camelback July 4th fireworks 

Camelbeach Mountain Outdoor Water park, Tannersville 

Mon, Jul 4 6-11 p.m.  

Live music by M80 and food can be enjoyed leading up to the firework display slated to begin at dusk.  

https://www.camelbackresort.com/mec-events/july-4th-fireworks/ 

-Lake Ariel firework display  

Lake Station, Lake Ariel  

Sun, Jul 3 parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks show to begin at dusk  

The Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company Firemans Picnic is free and includes a parade, live music and fireworks. 

https://poconogo.com/event/4th-of-july-firemans-picnic-lake-ariel/ 

Southeastern Pennsylvania 

-Skippack Village 4th of July parade and fireworks 

Skippack Village, Skippack  

Patriotic parade downtown Skippack beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by BBQ party at Parc Bistro at 3 p.m.  

Fireworks at Palmer Park starting between 10 and 10:30 p.m.  

http://www.skippackvillage.com/events/920/skippack-village-july-4th-parade.html?year=2022&month=7 

-Quakertown Community Day  

Memorial Park, Quakertown  

Festivities begins at 8 a.m. on Mon Jul 4 with a pancake breakfast and is set to conclude at 9:30 p.m. with a firework show. This family friendly event includes hot air balloon rides, a car show, live music and more. 

https://www.quakertown.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2871/28 

-Wawa Welcome America festival  

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia  

Firework finale will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Jul 4. 

Forgoing the firework display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Philadelphia Museum of Art, a free concert is slated to take place on the parkway featuring Jason Derulo and Ava Max at 7 p.m. on July 4. 

https://welcomeamerica.com/events/ 

Western New Jersey 

-Atlantic City’s Tropicana fireworks 

Tropicana Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City  

Firework show at 10 p.m. on Mon Jul 4. The show will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.  

https://www.atlanticcitynj.com/events/event-list/tropicana-atlantic-city-july-4th-fireworks/ 

-Freedom and Fireworks Festival in Jersey City  

Exchange Place, Jersey City  

Food festival takes place from 4-10 p.m. on Mon Jul. Firework show begins at 9:30 p.m. In addition to the fireworks visitors can enjoy the street fair and live music by Flo Rida, Diesel and Funk Flex. 

https://freedomandfireworks.com/fireworks/ 

4th of July Jubilee- Swinging 60s at Morven 

Morven Museum & Garden, Princeton  

Celebration to take place from 12-3 p.m. on Mon Jul 4  

A Jasper American flag activity, live dancing in the gardens, food trucks, live music, and tours of the Ma Bell: mother of invention in New Jersey exhibition will be open to ticket holders. 

https://www.morven.org/jubilee 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you