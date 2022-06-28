Lehigh Valley
-Independence Day Celebration
The Sayre Mansion, Bethlehem
Mon, Jul 4 5-9 p.m.
Food and live entertainment followed by a viewing of the firework show over the SteelStacks.
-FWTM rocks the Catasauqua Fireworks
Alumni Field Catasauqua High, Catasauqua
Sat, Jul 2 from 7-9 p.m.
A performance by "Flirtin with the Mob" followed by a firework show.
-July 4 neighborhood event
Hackett Park, Easton
Mon, Jul 4 12-3 p.m.
Park gathering with neighborhood companies.
-Firecracker 4 mile run and walk
Fairview Park, Easton
Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Mon Jul 4.
4-mile run begins at 8 a.m. immediately followed by 4-mile walk. The run for kids will take place at 9:30 a.m.
https://www.gv-ymca.org/eventshttps://www.gv-ymca.org/events/2020/07/04/98/easton-ymca-firecracker-four-mile-run-and-walk-part-of-the-run-the-valley-race-series.html
-Fourth of July celebration
Dorney Park and Wildwood Kingdom, Allentown
Fireworks Mon, Jul 4 9:30 p.m.
Allentown Band Independence Day concert
Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
Mon, Jul 4, 7:30 p.m.
Free admission
-Coca-Cola Park "Great American Blast"
Coca-Cola Park, Allentown
The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs are set to face the Rochester Red wings on Sat. Jul 2 at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
For the first time ever at Great American Blast, the fireworks will be shot off from inside Coca-Cola Park
-Allentown Celebrates Independence
J Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown
5-10 p.m. Mon, Jul 4.
Active-duty military and veterans at Allentown’s Independence Day Celebration. Live performances, vendors, family-friendly games and fireworks can be enjoyed by guests at this free event.
https://www.allentownpa.gov/Home/Special-Events/Calendar-of-Events/ModuleID/4742/ItemID/28919/mctl/EventDetails
Berks County
-July 4th fireworks express
Colebrookdale Railroad, Boyertown
Departure at 7 p.m. on Mon Jul 4 from Colebrookdale Railroad Boyertown stop.
Passengers will ride the train to Pottstown for the firework show in Pottstown's Memorial Park.
-Sensory-friendly fireworks
The Neag Planetarium at the Reading Public Museum, Reading
5:30 and 7 p.m. Tues, July 5
This indoor display will feature graphics and patriotic music in the Planetarium dome.
Poconos and Coal Region
-Camelback July 4th fireworks
Camelbeach Mountain Outdoor Water park, Tannersville
Mon, Jul 4 6-11 p.m.
Live music by M80 and food can be enjoyed leading up to the firework display slated to begin at dusk.
-Lake Ariel firework display
Lake Station, Lake Ariel
Sun, Jul 3 parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks show to begin at dusk
The Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company Firemans Picnic is free and includes a parade, live music and fireworks.
Southeastern Pennsylvania
-Skippack Village 4th of July parade and fireworks
Skippack Village, Skippack
Patriotic parade downtown Skippack beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by BBQ party at Parc Bistro at 3 p.m.
Fireworks at Palmer Park starting between 10 and 10:30 p.m.
-Quakertown Community Day
Memorial Park, Quakertown
Festivities begins at 8 a.m. on Mon Jul 4 with a pancake breakfast and is set to conclude at 9:30 p.m. with a firework show. This family friendly event includes hot air balloon rides, a car show, live music and more.
-Wawa Welcome America festival
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
Firework finale will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Jul 4.
Forgoing the firework display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Philadelphia Museum of Art, a free concert is slated to take place on the parkway featuring Jason Derulo and Ava Max at 7 p.m. on July 4.
Western New Jersey
-Atlantic City’s Tropicana fireworks
Tropicana Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City
Firework show at 10 p.m. on Mon Jul 4. The show will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.
-Freedom and Fireworks Festival in Jersey City
Exchange Place, Jersey City
Food festival takes place from 4-10 p.m. on Mon Jul. Firework show begins at 9:30 p.m. In addition to the fireworks visitors can enjoy the street fair and live music by Flo Rida, Diesel and Funk Flex.
4th of July Jubilee- Swinging 60s at Morven
Morven Museum & Garden, Princeton
Celebration to take place from 12-3 p.m. on Mon Jul 4
A Jasper American flag activity, live dancing in the gardens, food trucks, live music, and tours of the Ma Bell: mother of invention in New Jersey exhibition will be open to ticket holders.