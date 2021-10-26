EASTON, Pa. - Not many Lehigh Valley residents will visit Africa, but the culture and the taste can be experienced in downtown Easton, right off Centre Square.
Sibu Mafundikwa's HOZA restaurant is what she describes as "pan-African," featuring highlights from across the continent: Nigerian-style barbecued chicken, Jollof rice from west Africa and porridge based on a recipe from Zimbabwe, her native country. The ingredients are American; the cooking style is distinctly African.
Entrees such as "peri-peri" (marinated) chicken and fried beef with peanut sauce range from $16 to $25. Vegan entrees, including jerk lentils and vegetables mixed in a peanut sauce are available, along with several side dishes at $7 each, and some American standards: mashed potatoes, white rice and French fries.
The lunch menu, available on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., includes steak sandwiches, triple-decker sandwiches and burgers.
HOZA, which in Africa means "Thank God It's Friday," has about 70 seats and is decorated with masks and baskets from Africa.
Mafundikwa's experience in restaurants and hotels extends from Europe to New York City to the Lehigh Valley. She has a second African restaurant, Braai Hut, at 216 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem, but Easton has a special appeal. The city is growing, hundreds of apartments are being built downtown and festivals bring in big crowds.
"For me, it is about the support of the Easton community," she said during an interview last week. "The community helps a business open and stay open."
That support starts in City Hall, she said, because Mayor Sal Panto takes an interest in welcoming businesses, and community organizations and newsletters promote new ventures.
That support helps as restaurants, and the hospitality industry in general, are going through huge changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is change in this industry that we are yet to determine," Mafundikwa said. "Restaurants may be open fewer hours or days. A lot in this industry depends on labor" and labor has been hard to find.
Take-out orders may continue to increase industry-wide in the future, she said. Carry-out food helped keep businesses going during the pandemic, and now some restaurant chains are changing layouts to accommodate pick-up orders.
Mafundikwa said her customers will experience authentic and unusual dishes, such as peri-peri chips, peanut butter spinach, vegan curry and lamb dibi, popular in Senegal.
"I want to give customers the African experience," Mafundikwa said. "Not everybody will get a chance to travel there, but when you come here, you can taste the food and experience the African culture."
HOZA, at 349 Northampton Street, just west of Centre Square, is open Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and from noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is in the building that housed Gino's Pizzeria.
Patrons may bring beer or wine (no hard liquor). HOZA's grand opening will be held sometime next month. Check the restaurant's social media for updated information about the menu and hours.