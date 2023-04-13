Hub International Limited, a global insurance firm, has acquired the assets of Weiss-Schantz Agency of Hellertown.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a statement released Thursday.

The Weiss-Schantz team, including President Tim Schantz Sr. and Vice President Tim Schantz Jr., will join Hub Three Rivers. The roots of Weiss-Schantz date to the 1930s, according to the independent insurance agency's website.

The transaction will provide Weiss-Schantz with access to Hub's resources and specialists, broadening the local agency's offerings, according to the Hub statement.

Hub's acquisition strategy is to seek successful partners and brokers who want to build their businesses.

"We welcome successful entrepreneurs," says a statement on the company website from Clark Wormer, managing director for mergers and acquisitions.

Chicago-based Hub International is a full-service insurance broker and financial-services firm that provides risk management, employee benefits, and retirement and wealth-management products. It has more than 16,000 employees in North America.