S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Tuesday that Huckleberry Road (T-559), a South Whitehall Township roadway located under the NB-363 Bridge on Interstate 476 at milepost A59.20, is closed to traffic now through December 2022.
The approximate 10-month closure is part of an Accelerated Bridge Project where the PA Turnpike will be replacing the NB-363 Bridge on Interstate 476 (I-476) at milepost A59.20 in the township.
During the closure, expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads, the turnpike commission said. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
Eastbound Detour
Motorists traveling south on Route 309 or east on Huckleberry Road will be directed south along Route 309 to Route 1006 (Walbert Ave.), then directed east on Route 1006 (Walbert Ave.) to Ridgeview Drive where they will reach Huckleberry Road.
Westbound Detour
Motorists traveling west on Huckleberry Road will be detoured to the south along Ridgeview Drive to Route 1006, then directed west on Route 1006 to Route 309 where they will reach Huckleberry Road.
The bridge replacement project is located along the Northeastern Extension (I-476) in South Whitehall Township. The existing structure carries I-476 over Huckleberry Road, two miles north of the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56.
The existing superstructure will be replaced over the span of one weekend in late October, the turnpike commission said. The Turnpike uses a proven engineering technique called Accelerated Bridge Construction that allows workers to replace a bridge in one weekend rather than a year or more of construction.