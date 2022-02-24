EASTON, Pa. - Federal and local leaders gathered in the Lehigh Valley Thursday to talk about the need for more affordable housing.
Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Easton's Boys and Girls Club and the Neston Heights affordable living community.
She was joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild and Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Fudge touted the American Rescue Plan and said there needs to be more places like Neston Heights.
But she said there is still a lot of work to be done.
"For more than 50 years we have not done anything to create decent and affordable housing in this country. We have not invested in building housing in this country. But now it changes. This is a generational opportunity for communities like yours, mayor, to make a difference in people's lives," Fudge said.
Panto said most of the nearly $28 million Easton got from the American Rescue Plan is going toward affordable housing.
He said he wants to put more emphasis on home ownership instead of renting.