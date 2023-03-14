ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The owners of a longstanding childcare center are expanding the facility and changing its name in south Allentown.

Garry and Ethia Dulorie, operators of the 10-year-old Creative Kids Learning Academy at 2925 W. Emaus Ave., have purchased a neighboring building at 3001 W. Emaus Ave. (near Giant Food & Drugstore) and plan to renovate the structure to expand their business at the property, according to a news release.

The Macungie couple is planning to move their daycare to the nearly 4,000-square-foot building, previously home to The Mattress Place store, by the fall following improvements.

When the daycare moves to the new site, the business' name will change to The Lehigh School Academy of Early Education.

The Dulories already operate another Allentown daycare under that name, The Lehigh School Academy of Early Education, at 1593 Lehigh St. No changes are planned for that site.

“There is a huge demand for quality childcare, especially in this area,” Ethia said. “This will allow us to accommodate more families.”

The Dulories opened Creative Kids Learning Academy in 2013, and they've been leasing the business' current Emaus Avenue space, which has about 55 children enrolled.

The daycare's new space will be licensed for about 130 children, ages infant to 13.

The couple is planning extensive renovations, which will include an outdoor play area.

Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the financing for the Dulories to buy the building and make renovations. The sale was completed in early March, and the purchase price was not disclosed.

Ayon Codner of Keller Williams Real Estate in Allentown represented the Dulories and Carl Joseph Black, Esq. was their legal counsel.