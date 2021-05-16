ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been a week since deadly fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas. Though Gaza is thousands of miles away, the events are hitting close to home for some in the Lehigh Valley.
"My family is terrified. Israel bombed almost all the infrastructure. The last I heard from them, they had to evacuate their homes. I don't know where they are now, Nagi Latefa tells 69 News.
Latefa is a US citizen who came to the states in the mid 80's but, much of his family, including his parents who are in their 80's, still live in Gaza. Latefa was among hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters who converged on 7th and Hamilton streets in Allentown on Sunday.
"My parents told my brother and his kids, my dad is paralyzed he can't walk, and my mom can't either, he said hey we lived long. If something happens and you have to flee, God will protect us. Go, take care of your kids and yourself,” Letefa said as people in the crowd chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.
“Whenever we get a chance to talk to them, they cry because we don't know if we're going to see them again and they tell me please tell your kids we love them,” Letefa, added.
Some people at Sunday's rally told 69 News that it's been hard watching the recent escalation in violence and credit social media with providing a platform for the world to see what's happening on the ground in Gaza
Letefa says he fears the bombing is paving the way for an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza. "Israel always says this is self-defense. Yesterday, a tower that houses international media was bombed; and it was not a coincidence because the night before, Israel killed many children."
US officials have sent an envoy to the region to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders. While the Biden administration has affirmed its support for Israel, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said earlier in the week, ”I think Israel has an extra burden in trying to do anything it possibly can to avoid civilian casualties; even as it's rightfully responding in defense of its people"
Latefa says U.S. financial and military support of Israel isn't in America's best interest.
"We give Israel $3.8 billion a year. It's much better if we invest it in schools in Allentown and suburban areas,” he says.
Speaking on the issue of violence in Gaza, Secretary Blinken says the United States remains committed to a two-state solution and that, "The loss of any civilian life is a tragedy. We believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live with safety and security."
At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in the hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza. Eight people in Israel have been killed.
The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.
Hamas began firing rockets toward Jerusalem on Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza.