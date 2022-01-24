Skiers and snowboarders took advantage of prime conditions at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
"Snow's great. Good weather today, good weather yesterday. It's fun. It's perfect," said snowboarder Cory Azeff.
Perfect conditions for the third annual fundraiser for the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting families of fallen or critically injured first responders.
"It's a great event and all of the proceeds from this event, Bear Creek donates the slopes. They allow us to shut things down. They give free lift tickets for us to give out to the first responders," said Ski Patroller Joshua Staack.
Lift tickets were $25. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders got in on the fun, and about 35 people participated in a law enforcement obstacle course race with three events.
All proceeds from the day's event will be used to help children of fallen first responders. People on the mountain say being able to help the family of a frontline hero isn't something they take for granted.