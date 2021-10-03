CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Hundreds of competitors converged on the campus of Desales University to take part in Pennsylvania's Special Olympics Eastern Sectional on Sunday.
More than 500 athletes from over 12 counties put in the work and long hours to train for Sundays events.
"We practice every week up at Lebanon Valley College. We meet new friends and we get timed too,” Derek Rentschler tells 69 News.
The work put in and lessons learned, by both the athletes and hundreds of volunteers, has a broad impact on and off the field.
"They're part of the family. My husband has been coaching the Special Olympics for over 20 years,” Tameka Holman, who coaches and is a manager for a flag football team, tells 69 News.
"You learn a lot about yourself as a person. We have a vested interest in our players. They're very important to us. We support them even if they need help getting jobs and things like that, we help them in all aspects of their lives,” Holman adds.
Last year, DeSales worked with other universities to host a virtual Eastern Fall Sectional because of COVID-19.
"It feels awesome. It's been a year since we've been through the pandemic, it feels great to be back in person,” Kyale Tulos, who ran the 10K, tells 69 News.
"It was a brutal course but I made it through. One of the top three runners,” he added.