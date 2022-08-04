From L.A. to the U.K., more than 400 bands will play free shows over the next 10 days at Bethlehem's Musikfest, but to get to a free stage act you have to strike the right chord with those who book the festival.

For musicians Charles Kiscka and Dylan Flaherty, Bethlehem's Leiderplatz is now a familiar scene.

"Since I was a kid in high school, I've been coming here and walking up and down the streets and seeing these bands playing on the corners. I always wanted to be in a band that did it," Flaherty said.

Their Allentown-based rock country band Reservoir Hill broke through playing the stage at Musikfest last year and they're playing again on Saturday.

"It's really that one time when the whole Lehigh Valley gets together to listen to music, we love it every year," Kiscka stated.

Getting to a free stage isn't a free ride.

"Almost 2,000 applicants on an annual basis are trying to get into what ultimately looks like 150-200 spots across the festival," said ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan.

Brogan says a team of volunteers listens to applicants and then they make recommendations to staff members.

There's even a program for high school students to choose a band.

A third of the bands come from the Lehigh Valley, a third from the Mid-Atlantic and a third from everywhere else; including Tennessee, as Nashville-based artist Maayan is making her Musikfest debut August 13.

"I'm really excited to share my songs with people because they are really my life story," she said.

A story that can lead to a new musical chapter as Reservoir Hill expanded their fan base, after last year's show.

"They're contributing to our albums, Venmoing us and buying more merchandise," the band said.

ArtsQuest's free stage budget is $500,000. The Dixie Chicks and Blake Shelton were, at one time, free stage artists.

