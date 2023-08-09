SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Ahead of classes returning to session, Lehigh County first responders, local hospitals, and school officials participated in an active shooter response training.

"It's organized chaos," said South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney.

Wednesday, more than 100 first responders, plus 100 volunteers participated in at active shooter response training at Orefield Middle School.

At 9:03 a.m., you could hear gunshots in the distance.

At 9:04 a.m., there was the sound of radios.

By 9:06 a.m., officers ran inside.

At 9:12 a.m., student actors darted out.

"In a real incident like this, the phone lines are going to be inundated," said Dorney.

So, Lehigh County Field Communications rolled on site.

"There's somebody that's in there that essentially, everything that's said is written down. So, we know if there's victims in a specific room, what officers are here, what has been cleared," said Dorney.

As the clock ticked, first responders consoled students, the coroner arrived, and those pretending to be distraught loved ones had to be moved back.

"We had a few actors who were just wandering around," said Shoukat Mughal, the fire police supervisor at Woodland Fire Department. "They were about to go into the road."

"We had all of the intersections to the school closed," said Trexlertown Fire Police Capt. Roger Conrad. "We had at least two people at every position."

"My friend was shot and I had to help hold pressure on the wound, so I got a little on me as well, which added to the realism and the difficulty of the providers trying to figure out who's a victim and who's not," said Cortney Murphy, an instructor at Cedar Crest College School of Nursing.

Cedar Crest College nursing students were among the volunteer victims, who actually got sent in ambulances to LVHN, St Luke's, and Sacred Heart.

"To test their responses on a normal day," said Dorney.

The county's emergency response team, its rescue task force, Parkland School District, all South Whitehall first responders and surrounding police, fire and EMS united for the drill.

"To be able to come in here and work together to try to identify flaws, weaknesses, to make sure that God forbid, that bad day ever happens, that we're prepared," said Dorney.

Even though it was a drill, there were several safety measures in place; everyone went in and out the front door of the school and was patted down.

"During this entire incident, I had phone communications with the school district. We were updating each other because they're also doing a reunification drill at the high school at the same time," said Dorney.

Participants say among the lessons learned was working through interfering radio frequencies.