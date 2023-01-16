EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of music teachers and hundreds of students are preparing to bring their tunes to the Lehigh Valley Mall. The Playathon is the Lehigh Valley Music Teacher Association's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"I'm gonna go to Moravian University and study music education and music performance," said Lindsay Detwiler, a senior at Souderton Area High School.

Detwiler is applying for a scholarship with the Lehigh Valley Music Teacher Association, which is funded by the nonprofit's Playathon.

"Jacob's Music donates, for the weekend, three high-end grand pianos," said Liz Zemanek, the Playathon's co-chair and publicity chair and a piano teacher.

Lehigh Valley Mall shoppers swing and sway to a weekend of free, wide-ranging performances.

The Playathon was Detwiler's first gig over a decade ago, and it's been a highlight for her teacher Keren Ligowski for more than 35 years.

"When I was a kid, I was a student in the LVMTA. I did the Playathon myself," said Ligowski. "I was the first recipient of the college scholarship, and now my student is going to be applying this year for it, so it's this kind of beautiful full circle."

Ligowski runs Milford Square Music Studio with her mother, who was one of the original chairs of the Playathon. Detwiler's mom and aunt both studied piano under Ligowski's mother, making being involved in the association a multi-generational family tradition.

"I have students that are four and five-year-olds that just love to come out, hold that microphone, sing their songs and belt out material and get that overwhelming applause," said Rosemary Haber, a voice, piano and harp teacher and the director of the choirs at Bethlehem Catholic High School and Northampton Community College.

Haber teaches Sydney Bennett, who is the lead in Bethlehem Catholic High School's musical Cinderella this year.

"Music has really let me build my own confidence and public speaking abilities," said Bennett. "This past year, I've done a lot of interviews with colleges and just other avenues just to set up the next part of my life."

The fundraiser also supports the association's various other efforts.

"I think one of the greatest things about our organization is we host so many performance opportunities for our students," said Zemanek. "They have to share their talents, their gifts, and their hard work with the community."

"We offer adjudicated events where students are actually judged by other professional teachers," said Haber.

"They actually give me a good avenue for just enhancing my performance abilities, and I always look forward to getting comments back from the judges of what I can improve and what I can do better, because I'm always striving to be the best performer and best person I can possibly be," said Bennett.

"Music helps them have like an outlet to express their emotions and their feelings," said Detwiler. "That's definitely helped me to express myself through the piano during hard times and then good times. I get to share my feelings."

Teachers say it's a joy to watch young musicians blossom over the years.

"Many of them are recipients of Freddy Awards that are offered at the State Theatre, and many of them just love the art of singing in their school or in their church, and same way with the piano," said Haber.

"The gift of music lives on and forever."

"I just think that music and LVMTA Association has definitely allowed me to grow in my music skills throughout all the different auditions that we do, and especially the Playathon to perform and have the confidence to perform and then also to just grow my skills to get to a higher level to compete in different competitions and then study in college," said Detwiler.

The association organizes field trips, including one each year to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

It also allows music teachers to continue their education.

"This organization is a wonderful way to meet and network with other teachers," said Zemanek. "We have monthly meetings. We bring in guest lecturers. We have master classes for our students, where we have like a top musician come in, and basically teach them, and then we teachers watch that. We're teaching. We're also constantly learning ourselves."

This year's Playathon is February 25 and 26.

"Sometimes they'll sit down," said Ligowski. "Sometimes they'll lean against the railing and just kind of enjoy. Sometimes it's just ten seconds. Oftentimes, kids will come over...It just really brings people together."