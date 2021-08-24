EASTON, Pa. - The Red Rovers are days away from suiting up for their home-opener Friday night, but the Easton pride was strong Tuesday night.
"I honestly didn't know what to expect, knowing Easton we probably should've bet on this many people, the support here, the spirit within this community, I guess I'm not surprised," said Easton Area School District Superintendent David Piperato.
Hundreds of students, athletes, fans, and families showed up to see the brand-new Cottingham Stadium. The school colors- red, black and white- cover the brand-new turf field, stands, and locker rooms.
It's a symbol of pride for the athletes.
"It feels really good you know to see all these people, it's not even Friday yet it just shows how much everybody really cares about the community and Easton and what they do," said senior Marcus Williams.
The grand opening was more than a show off. Head coach Jeff Braido says it's a homecoming after a year on the road.
"Last year we played every game on the road in empty stadiums like it was you know with COVID and everything, and you know it was tough psychologically for our kids to do that every week you know, you travel away places there's no fans in the stands, this place in this atmosphere is what kids are motivated to play," Braido said.
Sights and sounds these seniors have been waiting for, and only one more season to experience them.
"It's truly a blessing after last year all that we had to deal with to finally get back under the lights on Friday in front of all these people who love the Easton community we can't wait," said senior Cole Transue.