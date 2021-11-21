BATH, Pa. - Hundreds of toys are up for grabs in Northampton County.
About 200 toys are being raffled during the Bath Lions Club's annual toy raffle.
The Bath Lions Club has been serving the community for nearly 100 years.
The money from the raffle will allow the club to provide financial assistance to Scout Troop #33, Sights for Hope, Leader Dogs for the Blind, Beacon Lodge Camp, Meals on Wheels, the Bath Lions Club Scholarship Fund, local community groups, and more.
The raffle continues Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Saint John's Lutheran Church on East Main Street.
The drawing for the winners will be held at 3:30 p.m.