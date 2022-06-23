United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley continues record-setting philanthropy

 

EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of volunteers helped with projects all across the Lehigh Valley Thursday.

It was all part of United Way's 29th "Day of Caring."

Thursday is the first of many volunteer days throughout the year.

We found volunteers fixing up a not-for-profit center in Easton.

"At the Easton Neighborhood Center here today we have about 25 volunteers from B. Braun and Martin Guitar.  They're painting the rooms, sprucing up the apartments, really just putting a lot of hard work into what is going to be a great space for the residents of Easton," said Ashley Russo, co-chair of the United Way campaign.

Folks with the United Way say there will be plenty of opportunities to volunteer and help throughout the year.

You can find information on how to sign up at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's website.

