WHITEHALL, Pa. - Hundreds of young musicians in the Lehigh Valley are preparing for this year's "Playathon."

It's happening inside the Lehigh Valley Mall with a weekend of free, wide-ranging performances.

It's the Lehigh Valley Music Teacher Association's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The association organizes field trips, including one each year to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

It also allows music teachers to continue their education.

The "Playathon" continues through Sunday.