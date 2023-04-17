U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Children as young as 2 laced up their sneakers to kick off their running series on Sunday.

More than 250 kids, ages 2-14, registered for the event at Grange Park in Upper Macungie Township.

Sunday was week one of five to get active.

They're all taking part in the Healthy Kids Running Series.

Organizers say the event helps to give the kids a a sense of accomplishment, and lays the foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

"I feel like in a time since COVID, where screen time is you know, screen time is so prevalent. It's really important to get those kids outside doing something that gets them moving," said Shannon Petrunak, co-coordinator of the Healthy Kids Running Series.

All races have a different theme each week and take less than an hour to complete.