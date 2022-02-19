power outage wires repairs caution generic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds are still without power Saturday after Tens of thousands lost power due to high winds.

Utility workers from PPL spent Friday restoring power to over 30,000 customers.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, around 750 homes were without power in the Lehigh Valley. 

More power outages could be possible Saturday due to expected gusty winds and a possible midday snow squall. 

If you lose power in a storm, PPL officials say use flashlights, not candles, because they too often lead to fires. 

If you encounter a downed wire at any time, PPL officials say to assume it's energized and stay away.

For the current outages check the PPL outage map here

