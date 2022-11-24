NAZARETH, Pa. - Hundreds of people got up early Thursday morning for the Lehigh Valley's biggest Thanksgiving Day run.

The Pumpkin Pie 5K in Nazareth is now in its 16th year.

"I think it's probably about my 10th year of doing it, so I do it every year. Try to combat the calories I'm going to eat," said runner Tricia Marshall.

Hundreds of runners showed up, and dressed up, in downtown Nazareth, and it all helps benefit the YMCA.

"I tend to do the races that help out the community, so it's a great way to give back," said runner Melissa Cibula.

YMCA Grant Director Ryan Knepp said the money raised from the run helps them serve the community throughout the year.

"Races, especially this one, are what helps us to provide support for the community, whether that be for children, for seniors, for families, both through financial assistance through programming, and even through our facility itself," said Knepp.

Then, right at 9 a.m., the runners, and dogs, took off.

"This is a first for us with the dog, but hopefully she'll behave as planned and we'll get to run and walk with her," said runner Nicholas Bennett.

Whether on four paws or two feet, the crowd raced through the streets of Nazareth, past the high school. Only 17 minutes and 16 seconds later, an 11th grade student at that school, Sean Gorman, was the first to cross the finish line.

"Last year I was so mad. I remember going to my family's house and being like, 'guys I'm so sorry, I was one spot off.' This year, I can finally bring a pumpkin pie," said Gorman.

A win he made look easy as pie.