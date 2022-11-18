BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Christmas spirit filled Bethlehem Friday night.

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual tree lighting at Payrow Plaza.

The crowd was also treated to Christmas carols.

It's the second nod to the holiday season Friday, with Christkindlmarkt opening in the morning. Eager shoppers lined up early to get a first look at all of the gift giving goodies for sale.

Christkindlmarkt is open Friday through Sunday in November. In December they add Thursdays to the schedule leading up to Christmas.