FORKS TWP., Pa. - A couple is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Northampton County Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Frutchey Hill Road near its intersection with Route 611. Police say an SUV crashed into a stone support column for an old railroad trestle.
The man died at the scene. The man's wife, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to the hospital, where she died. The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.
The crash happened 100 yards away from the couple's home. Family members heard the crash, went to check on it, and found their family members in the SUV.
The family dog was in the back seat. The dog is now with other family members.