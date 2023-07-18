EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board heard an annual report Tuesday night from the supervisor of cyber education on data from the Easton Cyber Academy.
Ryan Cron said that while the staff is constantly trying to grow the cyber academy, he realizes that the hybrid model is the up-and-coming model of a district cyber school.
"As many of you remember, prior to COVID, we were having conversations about trying to revamp our Easton Cyber Academy from where we were," Cron said. "But then the pandemic hit. I think our students and families have benefited now that we are another option in the district that is very strong."
According to its website, the cyber academy is open to all students in grades K-12 in the Easton Area School District. It offers a district-approved virtual curriculum, the website says, and students can take classes entirely online or participate in hybrid learning in which they take some classes online and some in person.
Cron said the option of the district cyber school keeps families wanting to stay in Easton because they can still participate in all the district extracurricular activities and the academics.
"We wanted to continue to try and keep our families here in the district, and we are one of the very few in the larger geographical areas that still employ our own cyber teachers in the district," he said. "Most of the teachers we have teach in the brick-and-mortar as well as teach cyber."
At the start of the last school year, Cron said there were a total of 247 students enrolled: 28 elementary and 181 secondary.
"And then we had our hybrid numbers right below that, so that encompasses our total enrollment," Cron said. "We ended the year at 393."
"...That is just a snapshot of our numbers, but the other thing I want to point out is that the hybrid numbers were extremely low in the very beginning, and then we topped out at the mid 80s towards the end of the school year," Cron continued. "And I fully anticipate that that's where we're going to continue to see the majority of our growth.”
As an alternative option within the district, Cron said the academy welcomes all students, including those with special needs.
Cron noted that with mental health issues on the rise, any students suffering from those issues for an elongated period can benefit from the cyber model.
Cron said the definition of hybrid is any student who is taking at least one course in cyber and at least one course somewhere else.
"So that's what defines our hybrid piece," Cron explained. "Some people just want that additional support to be in front of a teacher teaching some of those hard concepts."
Cron added that 310 middle and high school students are taking advantage of the summer cyber school, which gives them another option if they were not successful during the school year.
"Ultimately, the number that I really want you to remember is that 393 students stayed in the Easton [Area] School District," Cron said. "If they would have left here for whatever reason and then they would have gone somewhere else, that would have cost us (the district) so much more money."