EASTON, Pa. - The owner of a local pool company is accused of scamming customers out of a total of $500,000. 58-year-old Roger Kornfeind of Bethlehem was arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning.
"His game is like, once he has your money, you don't hear from him," said Peter Mackey of Saylorsburg. "This is somebody who's purposefully ripping people off."
Mackey is talking about Kornfeind, who is the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools. He says after he was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars, he created a Facebook group and realized countless others had the same experience.
"His famous line is, 'next week, next week,'" said Mackey. "He just kicked that ball down the road."
Now, after a months-long investigation by the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, Kornfeind is facing 75 charges. That includes 26 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 26 counts of receiving stolen property, and 23 counts of home improvement fraud.
"Each count would carry with it a seven-year maximum," said James Augustine, a deputy district attorney for Northampton County.
Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says there were at least 26 victims from the summer of 2018 up until this month. Houck says they all went to one of the business' locations in Pen Argyle, Slatington or Oley with hopes of buying a pool or hot tub.
"Roger Kornfield was taking advantage of innocent victims for years," said Houck. "He promised them a service...one many folks saved a lifetime for."
Investigators say victims lost anywhere between $2,000 and $41,000. They tell us some got absolutely nothing, while others got some pool parts or were left with giant holes in their yards.
"With the promise he would provide and install the pools faster than any of his competitors, he took their money and failed to deliver every time," said Houck.
The criminal investigation is ongoing.
While there were some civil suits, Mackey says many people chose to finish their pools if they could, rather than spending even more money on legal fees.
Mackey says his pool ended up costing double the price, since he had to hire other contractors.
"His business is in defrauding the community," said Mackey.
Meanwhile, Kornfeind's attorney Philip Lauer says wait for the evidence before passing judgment.
"He's been in the pool business for a very long time and has done very good work," said Lauer. "I think most of what's alleged had to do with either delays or inabilities to meet the requirements of contracts, if that happened."
Bail was set at $250,000.
"He has indicated to me and others that a fair number of the claims are claims that were inaccurate, or that he had actually ended up meeting the requirements for, but we're going to have to see how that goes forward," said Lauer.
Houck says while crimes occurred in Northampton, Lehigh and Berks counties, Northampton County is prosecuting all of the cases.